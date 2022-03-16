Why Jana Kramer Is Letting Go of “Perfection” in Ian Schinelli Romance

Watch : Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She & Ex Mike Caussin Set

Jana Kramer doesn't want Ian Schinelli to be anything other than what he's been trying to be lately.

The One Tree Hill alum shared an appreciation post to Instagram on March 16 to applaud her boyfriend for being by her side during a tough week.

"I was happy before you but thanks for making me smile even more," she wrote. "Appreciation post for @ianschinelli….. he knew I had lots of emotions going into this week and instead of making me feel bad or crazy for them, he listened and was there."

Jana shared a series of beachside photos with Ian alongside the sentimental caption. The two showed off their summer ready bods in the water, and in the last photo of the Instagram carousel, a romantic kiss in the pool.

"What I've learned so far …It's not about perfection," she continued. "It's about growing, learning and loving."