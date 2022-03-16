Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Schwartz Blames Himself for Katie Maloney Split

Maybe you can find the tools to fix anything at Home Depot? That's where a smiling Tom Schwartz was spotted one day after he and wife Katie Maloney confirmed their breakup.
The Vanderpump Rules star called the split "complicated" when a celebrity photographer encountered him outside the home improvement store in L.A on March 16. Asked how he was faring, Schwartz responded that he was "OK," later adding, "Of course I'm sad, but, you know, we still love each other very much."
The reality star said he's been busy working to prepare for the opening of his and Bravo co-star Tom Sandoval's new bar. When asked about rumors that Sandoval had something to do with his and Maloney's separation, Schwartz took full blame. "No, no that's all on me," he said. "I wish I had a scapegoat, but that's all on me."
"It's complicated, obviously," he said about the breakup. "But nothing in particular. You know, life, you know. It's complicated."
As for how the duo's demise might affect Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz said, "I don't know what the future of the show holds. I'm always optimistic, eternally. And yeah, I'm doing OK. I'm staying busy."
Schwartz and Mahoney announced the end of their relationship on March 15 on their Instagram pages. They were married for more than five years and were together for 12.
"After 12 years of an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," Maloney wrote on her post. "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness."
In his post, Schwartz wrote, "I'm not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. t would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."
