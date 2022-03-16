Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Joining Dakota Johnson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Watch : Is Sydney Sweeney ENGAGED to Jonathan Davino?

Sydney Sweeney has us caught in her web.

The Euphoria star will be joining Dakota Johnson in Marvel's upcoming film Madame Web, E! News confirmed. The new Sony Pictures superhero installment will center on the comic book character Madame Web, an elderly woman with psychic sensory abilities who thrives off a spiderweb that operates as her life support. Dakota will play the titular hero, but it is still unknown what role Sydney will take on.

Dakota will be the first female superhero in Sony's Marvel Universe. The film, co-written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, will be directed by S.J. Clarkson, who helmed Marvel's Defenders and Jessica Jones.

While fans wait to hear more details on the project, Sydney is busy filming Tony Tost's directorial debut National Anthem opposite Simon Rex, Halsey and her fellow Euphoria co-star Eric Dane.

The White Lotus actress recently launched her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, and is developing a new TV show titled The Players Table, a TV adaptation of Jessica Goodman's YA novel They Wish They Were Us, also starring Halsey.