Netflix Is Now Streaming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People Series

The people have spoken.
Netflix announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hit show Servant of the People is now streaming on the platform. Interest in the series grew recently amid conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Servant of the People follows Zelenskyy's character, Vasiliy, who "unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral." The show ran in Ukraine for three seasons and came to an end when Zelenskyy decided to actually run for political office in 2019.
In a nod to the show that made him famous, Zelensky ran for president under a newly formed party called Servant of the People.
The former actor and stand-up comedian no longer performs and instead dedicates himself to governing Ukraine and its residents. He addressed the United States Congress on March 16, asking for increased support amid Ukraine's conflict with Russia.
Swedish television group Eccho Rights, which holds the rights to Servant of the People, said it was compelled to license out the series as it's an "important document of where Zelenskyy comes from," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader," Eccho managing partner Nicola Söderlund said in a statement. "While the real-world scenario facing Zelensky [sic] and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation, and Servant of the People is a fascinating, important and historic piece of television."
In addition to playing Vasiliy, Zelenskyy voiced Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian adaptation of the film and appeared on the country's Dancing With the Stars in 2006.