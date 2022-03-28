CODA's Troy Kotsur Makes History With Best Actor in a Supporting Role Win at 2022 Oscars

Watch : Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

Troy Kotsur won an Oscar and entered the history books all in one very special night.

On March 27, the 53-year-old CODA star took home the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, becoming the first deaf male actor to receive an Oscar. The first-time nominee bested Belfast's Ciarán Hinds, Being the Ricardos' J.K. Simmons, The Power of the Dog's Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee for the prize.

Kotsur's CODA costar Marlee Matlin, who made history herself in 1987 when she became first-ever deaf performer to win an Oscar, received a sweet shout-out as she cheered him on from the crowd. Recalling how the actress had previously stopped him from teaching President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden "dirty sign language" during a cast visit to the White House, Kotsur quipped through an ASL interpreter, "Don't worry, Marlee, I won't drop any 'F' bombs in my speech today. Instead, I really want to thank all the wonderful deaf theater stages where I was allowed and given the opportunity to develop my craft as an actor."