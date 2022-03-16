Nordstrom Rack's Festival Style Sale: Score Amazing Deals Up to 84% Off Free People, Kate Spade & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Festival season is upon us. If you're still shopping for your outfit or you need to start, we've got a flash sale that you don't want to miss. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is holding an online-only flash sale where you can save up to a 84% off festival styles.
Whether you're looking for sunglasses, bags, dresses or shorts, Nordstrom Rack's Festival Style Flash Sale has it all. Plus, there are all kinds of amazing deals on must-have styles from brands like Free People, Kate Spade, Madewell, Rag & Bone and Good American. You're sure to score a good deal on a brand you love.
Since it's a flash sale, you only have a limited time to shop all the incredible deals. In fact, the sale only lasts for a couple of days so be sure to get your shopping done now before something you want sells out in your size. With Nordstrom Rack, there's a good chance it will. Unfortunately, it's happened to us more times than we can count.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack's Festival Styles Flash Sale. See our picks below.
Rag & Bone Oversize Aviator Sunglasses
These aviators from Rag & Bone are perfect for festival season and beyond. They're oversized, have mirrored lenses, and come in two colors. They're originally $205, but they're on sale right now for only $60.
Steve Madden Carin Wallet-on-a-String
Steve Madden's Carin Wallet-on-a-String will give your outfit of choice the pop of color it needs. It's sporty, comes in five fun colors and is roomy enough to fit the absolute essentials. It's also pretty affordable at just $30.
PHENIX Curb Chain Trim Floppy Hat
No festival outfit is complete without a cute floppy hat. This hat from PHENIX is on sale for 84% off.
Kendall and Kylie Belted Filigree Kaftan
Here's another great deal you don't want to miss. Kendall and Kylie's Belted Filigree Kaftan is super versatile, comes in three colorful patterns and is on sale for just $19.
Hobo Mist Lattice Weave Crossbody Bag
It's all about the fringe this festival season, and this lattice weave crossbody bag is just the thing you need to be on-trend.
Vintage Foundry Ezra Woven Crisscross Strap Sandal
These super chic strap sandals from Vintage Foundry are so versatile, you can wear them dressed up or down. According to one Nordstrom Rack reviewer, these are "super luxurious and comfortable." They're originally $200, but they're on sale today for just $35.
Hobo Glade Leather Crossbody Bag
Hands-free is the way to be when it comes to festival season bags, and this leather crossbody is the perfect size for holding everything you need.
Aimee Kestenberg Out Of Office Phone Crossbody Bag
If you only want to carry around the bare minimum, this cute phone crossbody bag from Aimee Kestenberg is one you may want to consider. It comes in five colors including citrine, periwinkle and black leopard. It's originally $148, but right now it's on sale for just $34. Such a great deal!
Aimee Kestenberg Melbourne Leather Wallet
This leather wallet from Aimee Kestenberg features five card slots for you to hold your ID, some cash and a few cards. It comes in seven colors and patterns including orchid, golden root and jungle leopard.
Free People Intimately FP Raya Embroidered Bralette
This embroidered bralette from Free People can be layered or worn on its own. The color is perfect for both spring and summer, and it's on sale for just $9 right now.
Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress
Lovestitch's Gauze Maxi Dress comes in a wide variety of bold playful colors including hot pink, mustard yellow and turquoise. It's flowy, lightweight and ideal to wear on a warmer day. Some colors are even as low as $24! You may want to buy more than one.
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Signature Colleen Espadrille Wedge Sandal
These stylish wedge sandals from Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole would make the perfect pair to the maxi dress above. They come in three colors: black, mushroom and natural.
Free People Swingy Lace Inset Tunic
Free People's Swingy Lace Inset Tunic features sheer lace inserts and "flirty, feminine" details. According to Nordstrom Rack reviewers, the top is so pretty in person and "beautifully made."
Kate Spade Kimora Gradient Sunglasses
If you're in the market for a cute new pair of shades, Nordstrom Rack has a selection of Kate Spade options that are definitely worth checking out. We love like the Kimora Gradient Sunglasses and this pretty pink cat eye. Right now, they're both on sale for $60.
Madewell The Knotted Crossbody Bag
Madewell's knotted crossbody bag is a wardrobe staple for festival season and beyond. It comes in midnight green and rusted burgundy, both of which, are very versatile. Right now, it's on sale for just under $50.
Hobo Nash Calfskin Leather Crossbody Bag
The Nash Calfskin Leather Crossbody Bag from Hobo is one you can bring along to a music festival, a theme park, or a fair. It comes in three colors and patterns including a solid butterscotch yellow, glam snake and desert tie dye.
Kut from the Kloth Katy Boyfriend Shorts
These boyfriend shorts by Kut from the Kloth have a ton of five-star reviews. According to Nordstrom Rack shoppers, they're very comfy, have a good amount of stretch and are made really nicely. It's also a really great deal at just $30.
Herschel Supply Co. Nova Crossbody Backpack
The Nova convertible bag from Herschel Supply Co. is a must-have for anyone who's constantly on the go. Nordstrom Rack shoppers say you can fit your phone, a small wallet, lip gloss and a few other essentials. The sunshine yellow color also makes it a great option for the spring and summer seasons. Best part is, it's only $20.
Madewell Relaxed Denim Shorts
You can't go wrong with a pair of denim shorts from Madewell. These cutoffs feature a relaxed, slouchy fit, and they're on sale for less than $50.
Free People Flower Fields Floral Long Sleeve Minidress
Pair this floral Free People dress with a pair of boots and you'll be good to go. You can get this in emerald and black.
Free People Loving Good Vibrations Cutoff Denim Shorts
The Good Vibrations denim shorts from Free People features a "dramatic" raw hem and a cool all-over distressed look. The sage color is really nice, and the discount makes it even sweeter!
