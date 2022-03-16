Gabrielle Union Shares How Cheaper by the Dozen Will Address the Realities of Co-Parenting

Watch : Gabrielle Union RELATES to Drama in "Cheaper by the Dozen"

Gabrielle Union only has five kids in her family, but she can relate to her mom-of-12 alter ego!

Disney+'s Cheaper by the Dozen—starring Gabrielle and Zach Braff—premieres March 18. But before we get to watch the hilarious reboot, in an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Gabrielle discussed why she relates to her character, Zoey Baker, and how her family life with Dwyane Wade is like a movie set.

"I love it, every day is a challenge," she said. Just like on our movie set every day you don't know what it's going to be. Every day is its own adventure."

Gabrielle explained that she can relate to Zoey because in the film, "we talk about what is it to co-parent effectively."

"As we're dealing with our former spouses, how do you establish a real boundary? What's fair, not fair?" she continued, noting "how great it can work when we actually center the needs and peace of the children and not the adults. So that was relatable."