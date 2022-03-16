Bradley Cooper Had the Sweetest Reaction to Will Smith Calling Him "Beautiful"

Watch : Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper REUNITE at 2022 SAG Awards

A bromance is born!

Will Smith found himself mesmerized by Bradley Cooper at the National Board of Review awards gala. The King Richard star—who won Best Actor for the role—motioned towards Bradley while onstage giving his acceptance speech.

"I look at Bradley Cooper," Will said, per USA Today. "I've seen pictures of him when he was young. He didn't look like this! He grew into that! He let the dream blossom inside of him! I can't even concentrate, he's so beautiful."

Later in the ceremony, a smiling Bradley said onstage to the actor, "I'm not gonna forget that, Will."

Bradley also appeared as a presenter at the ceremony, held on March 15 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. He presented Licorice Pizza co-stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman as the winners of the award for Best Breakthrough Performance.

The dramedy film also won Best Film and Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Director.