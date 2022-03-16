7 Revelations From Anna Delvey’s Call Her Daddy Podcast Interview About Inventing Anna

She added, "So, for me to tell Rachel, ‘Hey, maybe there is a chance I'm not going to pay you back,' it would be the same for me to admit, like, my project is not going to work out. It would be equal to admitting failure on a bigger scale."

3. How Does She Envision Her Life If She Were to Get Deported Back to Germany?



Although she may be facing deportation, Anna views the possibility as a chance to simply start anew somewhere else. "Well, hopefully that won't happen," she said. "I mean, I can go anywhere else in the world. It's not like I have to stay in Germany."



4. Does Anna Truly Consider Herself a "Con Artist"?



For Anna, the answer is a resounding "absolutely not."



"I never, like, intended to permanently harm anybody, you know?" she said. "I literally cannot come up with a single example where I'm like, ‘Yeah, let me f--k this person over and they'll never see their money ever again.'"