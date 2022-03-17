Meet the 56 Musical Acts From American Song Contest, Including Jewel & More Famous Faces

Get to know the 56 performers from all across the country set to compete on NBC's new competition show American Song Contest. You won't believe which celebrities are representing their states.

America's best and brightest musical talents are ready to shine.

The U.S.A. is getting its very own version of Eurovision when NBC's new live reality competition series, American Song Contest, premieres on March 21. The Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg-hosted show will feature 56 performers—including groups and soloists—representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. They'll battle it out to win the country's vote for best original song.

While a majority of the talent are up-and-coming artists and singers on the rise, a handful of competitors are instantly recognizable celebrities who have been dominating the music industry for decades.

Famous faces like Jewel (Alaska), Michael Bolton (Connecticut), Sisqó (Maryland) and Macy Gray (Ohio) will all compete for their home states starting next week. Fans might also recognize Kentucky's Jordan Smith, who won season nine of The Voice in 2015.

Coinciding with the performances each week, Atlantic Records will release all the original songs featured on American Song Contest for fans to enjoy anytime.

Get to know all 56 competitors in the photo gallery below!

American Song Contest premieres Monday, March 21, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

NiCo/NBC
NiCo (Alabama)
Jewel/NBC
Jewel (Alaska)
Tenelle/NBC
Tenelle (American Samoa)
Las Marias/NBC
Las Marias (Arizona)
Kelsey Lamb/NBC
Kelsey Lamb (Arkansas)
Sweet Tabboo/NBC
Sweet Tabboo (California)
Riker Lynch/NBC
Riker Lynch (Colorado)
Michael Bolton/NBC
Michael Bolton (Connecticut)
Nitro Nitra/NBC
Nitro Nitra (Deleware)
Ale Zabala/NBC
Ale Zabala (Florida)
Stela Cole/NBC
Stela Cole (Georgia)
Jason J./NBC
Jason J (Guam)
Bronson Varde/NBC
Bronson Varde (Hawaii)
Andrew Sheppard/NBC
Andrew Sheppard (Idaho)
Justin Jesso/NBC
Justin Jesso (Illinois)
UG skywalkin/NBC
UG skywalkin (Indiana)
Alisabeth Von Presley/NBC
Alisabeth Von Presley (Iowa)
Broderick Jones/NBC
Broderick Jones (Kansas)
Jordan Smith/NBC
Jordan Smith (Kentucky)
Brittany Pfantz/NBC
Brittany Pfantz (Louisiana)
King Kyote/NBC
King Kyote (Maine)
Sisqó/NBC
Sisqó (Maryland)
Jared Lee/NBC
Jared Lee (Massachusetts)
Ada LeAnn/NBC
Ada LeAnn (Michigan)
Yam Haus/NBC
Yam Haus (Minnesota)
Keyone StarrNBC
Keyone Starr (Mississippi)
Brett Seper/NBC
Brett Seper (Missouri)
Jonah Prill/NBC
Jonah Prill (Montana)
Jocelyn/NBC
Jocelyn (Nebraska)
The Crystal Method/NBC
The Crystal Method (Nevada)
