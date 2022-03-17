Celebrate St. Patty's Day with Top Chef Brooke Williamson

Paul Cheney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
It's St. Patrick's Day and we're feeling lucky! Today we have some leprechaun-approved recipes from "Top Chef" alum and owner of Playa Provisions in L.A., Brooke Williamson.
The chef and owner of Company for Dinner Hospitality Group shows Loni Love and Jana Kramer how to make a full Irish-inspired meal. She's making Corned Beef Sandwiches, Lucky Charms Ice Cream Popsicles, and The Del Ray Cocktail. Chef Williamson shares that homemade Russian dressing and marbled Rye bread are key to her delicious play on the Corned Beef Sandwich, a staple dish at Playa Provisions. Let's get cooking!
Corned Beef Sandwich
Ingredients
- 2 slices marble Rye bread
- 1/4 - 1/2 cup coleslaw
- 2 ounces Russian dressing
- 2 slices Swiss cheese
- 4-5 ounces fresh sliced corned beef (with cooking juices reserved)
- clarified butter to toast the bread
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, heat corned beef slices with cooking juices until warmed all the way through.
- Spread corned beef out and top with Swiss cheese slices, then fold in half with cheese in the middle. Set aside, and let the cheese melt.
- Toast bread with clarified butter on a griddle until golden brown.
- Spread Russian dressing liberally on inside of both pieces of bread.
- Stack cheese-filled corned beef and coleslaw into 2 slices of slathered bread and cut in half.
Lucky Charms Ice Cream Pops
Ingredients
- 32 ounces Lucky Charms ice cream (softened)
- 4 popsicle sticks
- 8 ounces white chocolate chips
- 4 ounces coconut oil
- dash of green food coloring
- Lucky Charms cereal for garnish
Instructions
- Fill 4 popsicle molds with softened ice cream and top off with popsicle sticks, then freeze overnight or until firm enough to remove from mold.
- Melt white chocolate chips and coconut oil over double boiler and mix in green food coloring.
- Dip frozen pops into white chocolate mixture to coat ice cream completely and set aside on parchment lined baking sheet.
- Decorate with Lucky Charms cereal immediately before chocolate hardens, and return to freezer until completely frozen.
The Del Rey Cocktail
Ingredients
- 1 ounce blanco tequila
- 1 ounce chili pepper infused vodka
- 1 ounce cucumber juice
- 3/4 ounce lime juice
- 3/4 ounce agave syrup
Instructions
- Shake 'em all up with ice and strain over rocks in Tajin rimmed glass
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.