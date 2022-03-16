Nicolas Cage Wants to Play This Villain in Potential Batman Sequel

Holy Nicolas Cage, Batman!
Cage is ready to put on the
batsuit, er, egg costume? On March 12, during the premiere of his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent the 58-year-old actor revealed that he would like to star as the villain Egghead—known as the world's smartest criminal—in a potential sequel to The Batman, according to Variety.
"We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as the Batman, which I'm excited to see. I haven't seen it yet but I think he would be terrific," Cage said at SXSW. "The villain that Vincent Price played on the 1960s show, Egghead, I think I want to have a go at Egghead.
"I think I can make him absolutely terrifying," Cage continued. "And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I'm down for Egghead."
You heard the man, Warner Bros. He's not yolking around!
The Batman—directed by Matt Reeves and starring Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell—premiered on March 4 and has pulled in nearly half a billion in sales at the box office. And although a second film is not yet confirmed, the cast has expressed interest.
"There's so much I love," Pattinson told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm just so proud of the movie and it would be so fun to do it again."
And in an interview with The Independent, film director Reeves shared that they "have started talking about another movie."
"You don't make number one as if there's going to be a number two," he said. "You have to make number one as if you're swinging for the fences and it has to be a story that stands and lives on its own. But I really believe in what we've done, and I'd be excited to tell more stories."
Well, wE! think Cage would be an egg-cellent fit for the franchise.
The Batman is now playing in theaters everywhere.