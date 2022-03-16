Jessie James Decker's Birthday Tribute to Husband Eric Decker May Make You Blush

Jessie James Decker is celebrating husband Eric Decker's birthday with a photo of him in his birthday suit.
Taking to Instagram March 15, the 33-year-old singer posted a photo of the 35-year-old former football player posing naked poolside while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
"The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece," Jessie captioned the photo. "My man is 35 and aging like fine wine. Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I'm so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you. #WhatHappensInCabo #WhatHappensWhenTheKidsAreAtKidsClub #BirthdaySuit."
In addition to taking the sizzling snap, Jessie joined Eric for a few rounds of golf, a ride in the golf cart with kids Vivianne, 7, Eric, 6, and Forrest, 3, and a dinner date for his birthday. She also shared that the family members had celebrated at their home in Nashville before the trip, posting a photo of Eric blowing out candles on a heart-shaped cake while sporting a paper crown.
The birthday post should come as no surprise to Jessie and Eric's fans. After all, the Kittenish designer has posted photos of the athlete sans clothes before, and they aren't afraid to pack on the PDA on social media.
And if any followers object, the two have no problem clapping back. In December 2020, Jessie posted a photo of herself covered in bubbles in the tub.
"Hey babe, come to the bath tub. I'm nekkid and wanna show u somethin (if he thought he was walking into a seductive bathtub show he was right)," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "People frequently ask how we keep the spark and spice alive. This is it right here folks."
When a commenter wrote "TMI" with a vomiting emoji, Jessie replied, "I can't imagine what's on your computer history. Hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown."
And Eric isn't the only one to get a special shout-out on his big day. Last April, he posted a tribute to his "Queen Bee" and heart "of our Wolfpack" for Jessie's birthday.
"I love your soul, adore your passion, admire your spirit and humor!" he wrote on Instagram. "We've had many incredible years but this one feels like the biggest yet! Cheers to another year of living, loving and learning mi amor."