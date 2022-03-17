Temptation Island's Steamy Premiere Will Have You Begging For More

Watch : "Temptation Island," The Dubrows' New Series & Matt's Debate

Tempted to experience something new? These couples are.

On season four of USA's Temptation Island, four duos will put their romances to the ultimate test and decide whether they're happy in their current situation—or are better off in an entirely different fling. After all, each relationship has its issues and the hope is that Temptation Island will teach them valuable lessons about themselves and their love lives. Will they move forward together as a stronger couple? Leave the island alone in search of something better? Or choose to build something new with one of the 24 singles?

Here's what's happened so far...

When the four couples—Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares; Iris Jardiel and Luke Weshselberger; Gillian Lieberman and Edgar De Santiago; and Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker—arrive to the island, it's all champagne toasts and celebrations. But, deep down, they're all a bit worried about the situation.

While Ashley and Lascelles—they live in Queens, NY—feel they're too co-dependent and want to spend time apart, Luke and Iris—from Seattle—have some serious trust issues. Luke claims he's intimidated by "party queen" Iris, often finding himself retaliating by flirting with other women. Meanwhile, she wants him to be more in touch with his emotions.