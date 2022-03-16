9 People Killed in Crash Involving University of the Southwest's Golf Teams

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Nine people, including six students and their coach, were killed when a pickup truck collided with a vehicle carrying members of the men's and women's golf teams of the University of the Southwest.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco said in a statement to E! News that the accident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, March 15, on a two-lane road near the city of Andrews in Texas. "For unknown reasons, the Dodge pickup drove into the northbound lane and struck the Ford passenger van head on. Both vehicles caught fire and burned," he said.

Blanco said the driver of the pickup truck and its passenger died, as did seven people in the van—six students and a faculty member, who University of the Southwest President Quint Thurman later confirmed was their coach and driver, Tyler James. Two students in critical condition were airlifted to a hospital, Blanco said. The crash remains under investigation.