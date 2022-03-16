Jamie Chung Shares Honest Look at “What It’s Really Like” to Raise 5-Month-Old Twins

Watch : Tyler Henry Predicts Fertility Hurdles for Jamie Chung

Things have started getting real for Jamie Chung.



The Dexter: New Blood star took to Instagram on March 15 to share an inside look into what it's like for her and husband Bryan Greenberg to raise their newborn twin boys.



A visibly exhausted Jamie, 38, shared a video of Bryan, 43, rocking and feeding one of the 5-month-old babies, while the other twin laid on a playmat nearby.



"Becoming a parent is the best thing that will happen to you, they said," the Real World alum captioned the video. "This is what it's really like raising twin 5 month old babies. Had a good morning cry, ran away for a 45 min workout and now I can laugh about it. If you emailed me and haven't heard a reply, I thank in advance you for your patience."



Jamie's relatable parenting woes were felt by many of her celebrity friends, including singer Christina Milian who wrote, "Feeling for you girl. Having 2 under 2 I've said.. ‘but what if I had multiples?!' I can't even imagine."