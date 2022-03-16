Jamie Chung Shares Honest Look at “What It’s Really Like” to Raise 5-Month-Old Twins

Things have started getting real for Jamie Chung.
The Dexter: New Blood star took to Instagram on March 15 to share an inside look into what it's like for her and husband Bryan Greenberg to raise their newborn twin boys.
A visibly exhausted Jamie, 38, shared a video of Bryan, 43, rocking and feeding one of the 5-month-old babies, while the other twin laid on a playmat nearby.
"Becoming a parent is the best thing that will happen to you, they said," the Real World alum captioned the video. "This is what it's really like raising twin 5 month old babies. Had a good morning cry, ran away for a 45 min workout and now I can laugh about it. If you emailed me and haven't heard a reply, I thank in advance you for your patience."
Jamie's relatable parenting woes were felt by many of her celebrity friends, including singer Christina Milian who wrote, "Feeling for you girl. Having 2 under 2 I've said.. ‘but what if I had multiples?!' I can't even imagine."
Comedian Yvette Nicole Brown commented, "I love that @kenjeong liked this. He knows the journey! Lol! Praying for you and B!" while Pretty Little Liars actress Claire Holt wrote, "You guys are amazing. I had a hard enough time with 1 baby. Hang in there!!!"
The Lovecraft Country actress and Bryan—who tied the knot on Halloween in 2015—have yet to publicly disclose the babies' names or birthdates. They kept the sex of the twins private up until Nov. 7, when Bryan wrote, "My boys will be ready for NYC," in a since-deleted Instagram Story.
Previously, Jamie opened up about beginning the process of freezing her eggs. "I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options," she wrote on Instagram in March 2019. "I'm buying time. I'm unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I'm just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that's ok."