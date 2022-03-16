Kristen Stewart Reveals Her Surprising Backup Plan If She Doesn’t Win the 2022 Oscar

Watch : Kristen Stewart Jokes About Charlize Theron's "Sexy" Ways

Kristen Stewart may not need to look any further for a wedding venue—the Dolby Theatre will do just fine.



The 31-year-old actress, who's up for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, jokingly revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 15 that although she of course hopes to nab the coveted trophy, she's got backup plans to ensure the evening is a win either way.

Kristen joked that she's been "so busy," that planning her wedding to Dylan Meyer—her fiancée since November 2021—has taken a back seat. So when host Jimmy Kimmel suggested that the 2022 Oscars on March 27 could serve as the perfect setting since "everyone is already there," Kristen couldn't help but agree.

"If I don't win," she joked, "I'll just ask Olivia Colman to marry me."

The Lost Daughter star does make sense, as she's a fellow nominee, as are Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz and Nicole Kidman. (No word on whether Kristen's dream officiant, Guy Fieri, will be in attendance.)