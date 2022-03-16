The Bachelor's Susie Evans Reveals What She Told Clayton Echard About Engagement

Watch : "Bachelor" Revelation, "Bridgerton" Secrets & Lala's Investi-Date

First comes reality dating show, then comes marriage... right?

Not so fast. Bachelor stars Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are taking things one step at a time after revealing they're dating again during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.

"We've had a lot of fun together but it's tough doing this and watching it back," Susie told Nick Viall on the Viall Files podcast. "We have a lot to learn about each other and we have a lot to learn about ourselves still. Like, we're still growing and learning from this."

She noted that Clayton really "struggled" with the show and fan reactions, so they've decided to take time to themselves to process the show ending. The couple plans to see where the relationship stands in three months, with Susie explaining that she wants to "make a point to do a pulse check."

"Neither of us are dating for fun or just to like have a chill relationship for a couple of years," she said. "We're like let's see if this can work. Let's talk realistically about this."