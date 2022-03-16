Why Susie Evans Slid Into Clayton Echard's DMs After Bachelor Breakup

Watch : "The Bachelor" Sneak Peek: Clayton "Broken" After Susie Leaves

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' relationship might be rosy now—but that wasn't the case during The Bachelor finale.

As Bachelor Nation witnessed during the March 15 finale, Susie left Iceland after calling it quits with the season 26 lead. However, during After the Final Rose, Clayton and Susie revealed they got back together shortly after filming wrapped. While the couple didn't reveal too many details, Susie did break down the timeline of their reunion on the March 16 episode of Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast—admitting she "slid right in" to Clayton's DMs.

"I got my phone back, called my parents, DM'd Clayton," she explained of reaching out the day she got home. "I was in the Newark airport." However, Susie noted that she didn't have any intention of reuniting with Clayton. As she recalled, "I was like, 'Are you OK? I will respect your boundaries whatever they are but if you want to have one more candid conversation, here's my phone number, give me a call.'"