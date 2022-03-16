CMT Music Awards 2022 Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : 2020 CMT Music Awards: Must-See Fashion

Grab your boots and dust off that cowboy hat because the nominations for the 2022 CMT Music Awards are finally here.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Anthony Mackie and country singer Kelsea Ballerini will host this year's ceremony, which is set to air live from Nashville on Monday, April 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Kane Brown is leading country music's only fan-voted award show with four nods, including Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year and Male Video of the Year. Following behind the "Lose It" singer with three nominations is Kelsea, Mickey Guyton and first-time nominees: BRELAND and Cody Johnson.

For the first time ever, the CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year category has been added to the lineup to recognize artist performances that were created for CMT Digital throughout the year. Cody Johnson, Brittney Spencer, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Josh Turner and Lainey Wilson will be competing for the inaugural award.

Keep scrolling to check out the nominees.