Pregnant Rihanna Says She'll Be "Psycho" About Protecting Her Baby as Due Date Approaches

Being unapologetic is more than just an album title for Rihanna.
The 34-year-old singer—who is currently expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky—made that perfectly clear when she opened up about the need to protect her baby in a recent interview with Elle. And while Rihanna's instinctive nature is something that may be expected—surprisingly, it's actually a few moms from the Real Housewives franchise that she can relate to the most.
Noting that someone like "Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey [RHONJ] does not play about her kids," Rihanna told the outlet, "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."
And when the publication asked if she would follow in Teresa's infamous move of "flipping a table," the singer added, "Worse. You talk about my kids, it's over."
The Barbados native, who revealed she is currently in her third trimester, also got candid about her pregnancy glow and a little glow from her Fenty Beauty line working hand-in-hand to achieve such stunning results.
"There's a pregnancy glow," she shared. "There's also those days, girl—especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, ‘Oh, do I have to get dressed?' Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring."
She continued, "The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup."
"But I like challenges," Rihanna added. "I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there's so much that you can do."
As for the best advice she's received thus far, the soon-to-be mom shared one note that's all to relatable—especially for such a busy mogul. "Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later," she shared. "I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past."
Moral of this story? When it comes to messing with Rihanna's kids, you better hope for an SOS.