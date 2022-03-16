It Cosmetics Limited Time Deal: Get 2 for the Price of 1 Your Skin But Better CC Cream

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Let's be honest: the concept of a "no makeup" look isn't something that every person is super comfortable with, but if you are all power to you. If you want that "no makeup" look, but you do want to wear something, there are some great CC creams you can use for that "skin-like" finish.
And that's where IT Cosmetics comes through with a hero product. The company's CC+ Cream is called "Your Skin But Better," which sounds like the ideal makeup look for most people. This best-selling CC cream is really multiple products in one: a foundation, a brightening color corrector, makeup primer, hydrating serum, a serum concealer, and more. The cream enhances elasticity, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and locks in moisture.
If you are intrigued, you're in luck because QVC has an amazing deal right now where you can get two of them for the price of one. But, there's just one problem: this deal won't be available forever.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream Duo with SPF 50
This do-it-all CC Cream is available in this duo with two full-size products. This multi-tasking product will save you time getting ready and it will look and feel like you have nothing on your skin. This duo has 4,400+ 5-star reviews from QVC shoppers.
If you need a little more convincing to shop, check out some of these reviews from the 4,400+ 5-star ratings.
"I used to dread putting makeup on. So much so I had stopped all together. Then, I tried IT Cosmetics and voila, I love getting my face done and looking even more beautiful. My face looks natural yet covered, my eyes don't sting and get red like it used to with other mascaras. Your products are great. I hope you have some good prices going again," a QVC shopper said.
Another person said, "Excellent foundation for as close to 'flawless' skin as you can get. A little goes a long way; great coverage but very light feeling on the skin."
A fan shared, "I've been using this for a few years now and my skin has never been better. I didn't think the amount in the tube would last me long enough, but quickly learned that less is more with this. Especially after my skin improved with its use, I needed less and less to get full coverage. Now I can cover my entire face with just over a pea size amount. And it smooths nicely with a brush too. It lasts all day and never, ever feels gross. I have ultra-sensitive, combination skin that breaks out easily and gets dry spots too. This cream has been a dream for my skin."
Another shopper wrote, "Stop. Stop reading reviews right now, and buy this foundation! I am 32 years old and just beginning to experience the effects of aging (small laugh lines around my eyes and mouth). Most foundations make me feel like I have a neon sign pointing at these flaws. This foundation feels light as air. It doesn't settle into those lines, and it makes my pores disappear! It covers my many acne scars without looking like cake face."
A QVC shopper raved, "I was skeptical about this foundation because I have tried so many that have made numerous claims but never quite lived up to them. This foundation had such beautiful coverage from the very first application. My skin looks flawless and since I have been using this product I have noticed my skin has less redness and doesn't look dull. I can honestly say that I feel like I have found my holy grail foundation!"
A fan of the product declared, "This is the best foundation that I have ever used. I love the fact that it goes on effortlessly and covers well! I finally found my correct shade and I love it!!"
