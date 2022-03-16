This Innovative Vitamin C Retinol Serum Has 5.3K+ Sephora "Loves" & It’s 50% Off Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% the game-changing StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum. If you are frustrated with dull skin, dark spots, and your skin's texture, this serum could be the product your beauty routine has been missing. Keep on reading to learn more about this skincare must-have.
StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum
StriVectin's Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum combines the corrective properties of Retinol and the brightening power of Vitamin C to give you smooth, glowing skin.
After washing your face, shake up the bottle, and apply three drops to your face. You can use this twice a day. Follow up with sunscreen during the day.
If you're on the fence about shopping this deal, just check out the rave reviews from Sephora shoppers who adore this product.
A customer shared, "This is the best product I have ever put on my skin! I'm 22, and it completely got rid of my acne and brightened my skin. It does have a scent, but it doesn't irritate my super sensitive skin so that's helpful."
Another gushed, "I LOVE this serum. I just turned 30 and have been struggling with noticeable creases/wrinkles and after using this for almost 2 months, not only are my wrinkles much less prominent, my skin tone and complexion have greatly improved. I get compliments all the time on how great my skin looks."
Someone else explained, "This is the best serum i have ever used in my life!! To give you some background I have dry skin and rarely have breakouts. I usually get bad breakouts or dryness from using retinols but this one is perfectly formulated and never gives me that tight dry feeling. I use it morning and night and notice such a difference in the smoothness of my skin and the appearance of my pores. On days that i forget to use this my skin is noticeably less smooth. It's expensiive but i have repurchased it 3 times now and definitely think it's worth the $$!"
"Stops aging in its tracks! I'm starting to see aging with my skin. After starting this 2 weeks ago, I'm already seeing results with tightening the lines on my forehead and around my mouth. It's a miracle worker in a bottle. I have very sensitive skin and it doesn't irritate at all."
Another shopper raved, "I have sensitive skin but figured I would try this. It made my skin look so much better after two uses! It brightened my skin overnight and I woke with my skin looking radiant and smoother."
If you're looking for more great beauty products, The Bachelor star Susie Evans uses this $3 foundation with 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Gabby Windey shared her lazy girl hair tutorial that she used on The Bachelor.