Saint West Shows Off His Singing Skills in Mom Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Video

Kanye "Ye" West isn't the only one in the family in tune with his musical abilities.



And if you needed proof, then look no further than to mom Kim Kardashian's latest video, shared to her Instagram Stories, of their son Saint West. On March 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a few snippets of the two side-by-side while they spent some quality time together. In the clips of the mother-son duo, the pair sported a few fun filters before Saint decided to sing along to the tune playing in the background.



Singing along to the single "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the movie, Encanto, Saint belts out, "We don't talk about Bruno…but it was my wedding day. It was our wedding day."



Although Saint may only be 6, he already has racked up quite the list of hobbies, some of which include playing both basketball and football—and judging by this video, his musical talents just may be added to that résumé.