11 Snacks Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour Wants You to Try ASAP

We interviewed Dylan Barbour because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A room full of tasty snacks sounds like paradise.
Earlier this month, Dylan Barbour and his Vizer app team headed to the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. to taste the latest and greatest food and beverage trends.
"Expo West is essentially the Super Bowl for all up and coming consumer goods brands!" the Bachelor in Paradise star explained to E! News. "There are more than enough free samples for you to try things you may not have traditionally purchased in the grocery store. Vizer partners with a ton of the brands that attend Expo West, and we are always looking to introduce new products to our community!"
After touring the halls and filling his stomach, Dylan shared his tastiest finds. Keep scrolling for a mid-day treat.
Simple Mills Mint Chocolate Seed & Nut Flour Sweet Thins
"I've been a Simple Mills fan for a few years now (the pizza is insanely good), and they just keep coming with hits! We tried the mint chocolate sweet thins at Expo, and they satisfied all those sweet cravings with none of the guilt. #TeamSimpleMills"
Dream Pops Peanut Butter Bites
"This may be a new brand for the casual foodie, but trust me, Dream Pops will be everywhere soon enough. Dream Pops is on a mission to revolutionize the frozen snacking category, all the while making their delicious bites 100 percent plant-based. What's not to love? The new crunch they just launched has filled by bedside table (Hannah has to deal with it)."
Yuza Sparkling Water
"Sanzo is another brand I can see blowing up this year. They've got such a cool value prop: bridge cultures by connecting people around authentic flavors. Sanzo is a sparkling water brand with asian roots, and you should expect to see them everywhere by the end of the year!"
Mid-Day Squares High Protein Chocolate Bars
"MDS is one of those brands that everyone loves. The team at Mid-Day lives and breathes to shake things up, and that's exactly what they're doing. After turning down a Hershey's acquisition offer, they've set their sites to be in everyone's homes. They're already in my mom's house so shoutout me. If you need that 3 p.m. snack, grab a square and you'll be glad you did (Crunch is the bomb)!"
Aura Bora Cactus Rose
"It seems like every 30 minutes, there's a new sparkling water brand, but Aura Bora is different. The flavors and packaging are so dope, and while some brands are just repackaging sparkling lemon water, Aura Bora uses ingredients like elderflower, rose, lavender and so much more!"
Sow Good Freeze Dried Blueberry Smoothie
"This one is for the convenience seekers/those on the go all the time! Sow Good makes freeze dried healthy fruit + veggie snacks and smoothies. They are on a mission to combat food waste, so I'm personally a big fan of the brand, product and the family behind it. Check out the new blueberry smoothie while you're at it!"
Sunwink Detox Ginger
"I had actually never heard of Sunwink before sampling it at Expo West this year. They've got everything from Superfood powders to wellness tonics, and Sunwink can boost your mood, increase your energy or hit you with that ever-so-needed detox after eating everything in sight at the food convention."
Joolies Organic Medjool Dates Snack Pack
"Joolies is a brand I wasn't super familiar with, but their new line of the Jooliettes are fireeee. These dark chocolate covered dates are to die for."
Mezcla Canadian Maple Blueberry
"It's no secret: I'm a huge snacker. Half our kitchen is things that I can rip open and eat when I get bored, so I've done my fair share of research on what you can and can't have lying around the house. Mezcla is the former (english major, baby); the new maple blueberry is our current favorite, and you can eat it all day everyday!"
Koia Straw-nana Dream Smoothie
"I've been looking for a daily smoothie to have in the a.m. post workout, and Koia has filled that void. The new straw-nana dream smoothie is a staple in the Barbour/Godwin household!"
Core Keto Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Plant-Based Bar
"Staying with the bar trend, Core Foods is another great everyday snack. At Expo, you average more than 10,000 steps a day, so you need a healthy kick around 2 p.m. Try the new Keto-friendly cookie dough flavor!"
Still shopping? We found 33 top-rated Amazon office styles. Plus, find out what foundation The Bachelor's Susie Evans uses.