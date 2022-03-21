11 Snacks Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour Wants You to Try ASAP

We interviewed Dylan Barbour because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A room full of tasty snacks sounds like paradise.

Earlier this month, Dylan Barbour and his Vizer app team headed to the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. to taste the latest and greatest food and beverage trends.

"Expo West is essentially the Super Bowl for all up and coming consumer goods brands!" the Bachelor in Paradise star explained to E! News. "There are more than enough free samples for you to try things you may not have traditionally purchased in the grocery store. Vizer partners with a ton of the brands that attend Expo West, and we are always looking to introduce new products to our community!"

After touring the halls and filling his stomach, Dylan shared his tastiest finds. Keep scrolling for a mid-day treat.