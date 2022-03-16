Exclusive

Watch Married at First Sight's Olajuwon Spark a Cast Dinner Party From Hell

In an exclusive Married at First Sight sneak peek, Olajuwon discovers a shocking secret in his wife’s phone that quickly becomes a topic of discussion at the dinner table.

Watch: Olajuwon Causes a Scene at Group Dinner

Waiter, can we get the check please?

There's no question that dinner parties can bring great TV. If you don't believe us, just ask a Real Housewives fan. But during the March 16 episode of Married at First Sight, viewers are in for one spicy meal.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Olajuwon borrows his wife Katina's phone where he comes across something upsetting. So, is he going to keep it to himself? Not exactly…

"If we're going to be honest, there was something that I noticed on the way here that bothers me," he said. "It makes me question, is this marriage somewhat real? If you want me to bring it up, I'll bring it up right to this table now. Do you want me to say it?" 

Katina kindly asks him not to share, partly because she has no idea what he's talking about. In fact, she's quick to tell viewers they were kissing just minutes ago.

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

"There's a difference between being honest and you're insinuating something in front of everybody," she said. "That's not being honest. You're throwing something in a flame and I don't even know."

So, is anyone hungry? While the other couples look visibly uncomfortable, Olajuwon takes it one step further.

"If I address it right here on camera, it could get ugly and make her look bad so I'm not going to do that," he tells his cast members. "I'm going to talk to you one on one."

But perhaps the damage has already been done. When asked by a producer how he feels about Decision Day, or the day each couple decides if they want to stay married or get a divorce, Olajuwon doesn't hold back.

"It's up in the air," he said. "I don't have a solid answer, but I'll have a solid answer by today."

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

