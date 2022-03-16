Brittany Matthews Gives Glimpse of Her Honeymoon With Patrick Mahomes After Wedding

Watch : Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Married!

Just days after their tropical Hawaiian wedding, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews jetted off to another to yet another location to begin their honeymoon.

Brittany, 26, gave her social media followers a glimpse into the start of the celebratory vacation, sharing several moments to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 15 . In one pic, she captures the romantic setting inside a private jet, complete with rose petals and "Happy Honeymoon," sign revealing that their trip is scheduled to last until March 22.

In another clip, the high school sweetheart toast one another with pink cocktails garnished with strawberries while aboard the plane.

The longtime loves also posed for a selfie once they arrived to their destination. Brittany kept the bridal vibe going, wearing a white shirtdress featuring a sexy side cut-out and accessorized with light blue strappy sandals complete with a bow on top and a matching Dior handbag. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 26, coordinated in a light blue button-up shirt, ripped jeans and light blue sneakers.