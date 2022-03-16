Michelle Branch Claps Back at Mom Shamer After Nursing 6-Week-Old Baby in Park

Watch : Celebrity Pandemic Pregnancies: Emma Roberts, Morgan Stewart & More

To all the mom shamers, Michelle Branch is saying Goodbye to You.

The singer took to Twitter on March 15 to express her thoughts on a not-so-pleasant experience she had while breastfeeding her daughter at a park.

"I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6 week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing," Michelle wrote. "She said I wasn't ‘being modest' I am in shock that this kind of judgement was coming from a fellow mom!"

In a separate Tweet, she continued, "...and to clarify, I had a nursing tank top on and was seated away from others. It's not like I walked into the crowd and whipped my t-ts out. Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies?"

Users fled to the comment section to show their support for Michelle and her encounter.