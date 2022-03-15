Watch Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Playfully Bicker About Pools in Final Flip or Flop Episode

Watch : "Flip or Flop" Series Finale Sneak Peek

Squabbling until the very end.

As HGTV's Flip or Flop wraps up its 10th and final season, hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa appeared to have one last disagreement. In a clip from the series' very last episode—which air airs Thursday, March 17—the exes are inspecting a property that includes a rundown pool, which Christina, 39, compares to a sinkhole.

"I hate dealing with flips that have a pool cause they can cost a fortune," Tarek, 40, says of the project, which he estimates to cost $13,000 for pool repairs alone.

Christina reminds him, "But look on the bright side," as he reluctantly admits a pool can increase the value of the home.

She continued, "Yes that too, but we also get to do a fun design, like we could do that really cool glass tile. "

Tarek quickly interrupts her shaking his head and saying, "no."

Despite her ex's shut down, Christina continues listing others ideas, including adding clay tiles inspired by the home's Spanish style or even a waterslide.