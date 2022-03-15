Kylie Jenner Admits Life "Hasn't Been Easy" 6 Weeks After Welcoming Baby Wolf

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Settling Into Life With Baby Wolf

Bible—the postpartum period can be tough.

In an Instagram story shared March 15, Kylie Jenner opened up about the struggles she has encountered since delivering Wolf Webster six weeks ago. The candid video series showed Kylie walking on a treadmill while chatting about how postpartum has affected her.

"I just want to say to my postpartum has not been easy," Kylie said. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder—who is also mom to Stormi Webster, 4,—shared that postpartum depression can affect a new mom in all different ways, adding, "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually."

Kylie thought it was important to share her truth on the 'gram. "I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us. But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."

Reflecting on what her post-pregnancy experience has taught her this time around, the 24-year-old says she's learned to not be so hard on herself.

"It's okay not to be okay," Kylie said. "Once I realized that…I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy' and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth."