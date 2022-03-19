What Your Favorite Grey’s Anatomy Alums Have Been Up to Since Their Time at Grey Sloan Memorial

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy" Cast Teases Season 17 Finale

Ahhh, the sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the flowers are blooming.

What does that call for? Staying in and binge-watching old episodes of Grey's Anatomy, of course. Have you been McDreaming about what Patrick Dempsey has been doing since his time on the show? How about T.R. Knight and Katherine Heigl? Well, luckily so have we—and we did all the digging around so that you don't have to.

One alum we've especially missed has been Knight, who played the lovable George O'Malley a.k.a. "007." We said goodbye to George at the end of season five. Since his time on Grey's he has appeared on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant with Kaley Cuoco, among other shows. Additionally, to every fan's delight, he also returned to Grey's for one episode to meet Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) during her COVID-19 coma.

And what about fan favorite Jesse Williams? Well, his new line of work is in a completely different ballpark.

The actor, who played Dr. Jackson Avery for 12 years, is set to star in the upcoming Broadway revival of Take Me Out, a Tony winner about a baseball player who comes out as gay.