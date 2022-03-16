Was Clayton Echard's Season of The Bachelor the Most Dramatic One Yet? You Tell Us!

Watch : "Bachelor" Alums Reveal Their MOST DRAMATIC Moments

For once, we actually agree with The Bachelor's "most dramatic" label.

Clayton Echard's season of the ABC dating competition wrapped on March 15, but not before several hearts were broken. The finale featured Clayton telling his final two contestants, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, that he was attempting to reunite with former front-runner Susie Evans. Understandably, this did not go over well with Gabby and Rachel, both of whom ended up in tears during the dramatic episode.

Yet, Clayton didn't necessarily get the happily ever after he was planning, as Susie shut down Clayton's proposal hopes in Iceland.

In true Bachelor fashion, however, the story didn't end there. Not even close.

During the After The Final Rose portion of the finale, Susie re-entered the picture. She and Clayton said they managed to work through their issues after filming stopped, and were optimistic about a future together. Susie even called Clayton her "boyfriend."

What happens in Iceland stays in Iceland, apparently.