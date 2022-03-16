Was Clayton Echard's Season of The Bachelor the Most Dramatic One Yet? You Tell Us!

For once, we actually agree with The Bachelor's "most dramatic" label.
Clayton Echard's season of the ABC dating competition wrapped on March 15, but not before several hearts were broken. The finale featured Clayton telling his final two contestants, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, that he was attempting to reunite with former front-runner Susie Evans. Understandably, this did not go over well with Gabby and Rachel, both of whom ended up in tears during the dramatic episode.
Yet, Clayton didn't necessarily get the happily ever after he was planning, as Susie shut down Clayton's proposal hopes in Iceland.
In true Bachelor fashion, however, the story didn't end there. Not even close.
During the After The Final Rose portion of the finale, Susie re-entered the picture. She and Clayton said they managed to work through their issues after filming stopped, and were optimistic about a future together. Susie even called Clayton her "boyfriend."
What happens in Iceland stays in Iceland, apparently.
This season of The Bachelor didn't just leave its drama in the past, though!
On the heels of Clayton and Susie's supposed love renaissance, it was announced that both Rachel and Gabby would be the Bachelorette for Season 19, premiering July 11.
That's right. Two Bachelorettes.
Rachel and Gabby both managed to win over fans throughout the season, and we cannot wait to see how they co-exist as the new faces of the franchise. What's the worst that could happen?
So, considering all of the above, do you think season 26 of The Bachelor was the franchise's most dramatic season to date? Cast your vote below!