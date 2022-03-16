Spring Denim Deals: 21 Jeans Under $50 From Good American, Levi's, Joe's Jeans, Madewell & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The official start of spring is just a few days away. If you haven't upgraded your wardrobe for the upcoming season, now's the perfect time to do so. We searched far and wide for the best deals on jeans right now. Whether you're looking for cropped styles to pair with your favorite pair of sneakers or trendy straight-leg jeans, you're sure to find something you love. The best part is, they're all under $50!
Truth be told, finding a pair of under $50 jeans isn't really that hard. But if you're looking for a pair of solid, high-quality jeans that can last you beyond the spring 2022 season, that can take a bit of a search. Since we love looking for great deals, we did all the treasure hunting for you.
We found some great deals on denim from brands you love like Good American, Free People, Levi's, Madewell and more. We even found some amazing discounts on splurge-worthy brands like Paige and Rag and Bone. So if you need new jeans for spring, the time to shop is now! Check out our fab finds below.
Free People Montana Skinny Jeans
Free People's Montana Skinny Jeans features a cool, faded live-in wash. They're high waisted and have a good amount of stretch. You can get this in a dark rinse or this Sunday blue. It's originally $78, but it's on sale right now for just $45.
Hudson Blair High Waisted Skinny Jeans
Husdon's Blair High Waisted Skinny Jeans are super soft, they almost feel like leggings. As one Nordstrom Rack reviewer wrote, "I am super picky with my jeans. I tend to buy a lot of jeans and return them because I am not satisfied. I absolutely love these jeans, I feel so curvy and my butt looks great!" Best part is, they're 74% off! Can't beat that.
Sam Edelman Kitten Ankle Skinny Jeans
These sleek skinny jeans from Sam Edelman are super versatile and would work perfectly with any top of your choice. They're slightly cropped and feature small cuts on the hem, giving it a cool, casual look. Right now they're on sale for nearly 50% off.
Good American Good Boy Frayed Straight Leg Jeans
These unique straight leg jeans may not be for everyone, but you can't deny $32 for a pair of Good American jeans is an amazing deal.
Kut From The Kloth Boyfriend Jeans
This classic pair of boyfriend jeans by Kut From The Kloth is perfect for a day out or more casual workplaces. It has over 1,300 reviews on Nordstrom Rack, which is something you hardly ever see. Reviewers say these jeans are comfy, stretchy, form-fitting and hugs curves nicely.
Hudson Natalie Mid Rise Super Skinny Jeans
These super skinny jeans from Hudson make the perfect addition to your wardrobe. It's originally $185, but it's on sale for just $45. So good! According to Nordstrom Rack shoppers, these do have a rip in the knee so keep that in mind if you're interested.
Madewell 9-Inch Skinny Crop Jeans
White denim can be kind of intimidating for some, but these cropped skinny jeans from Madewell are made of special white denim with zero show-through. According to Nordstrom Rack shoppers, it really lives up to that. These jeans are originally $128, but are on sale now for $45.
Kut from the Kloth Carlo Raw Edge Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spring is all about color, and these skinny jeans from Kut from the Kloth come in four colors including this bright dusty coral and olive. They're stretchy, figure-flattering and perfect of the season. It's also on sale right now for $40.
Sam Edelman The Kitten Frayed Ankle Crop Skinny Jeans
These stylish cropped skinny jeans from Sam Edelman have "go-to casual jeans" written all over them. They're originally $98, but you can score these for just $33. Great deal!
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Want to score a great deal on jeans you can wear all year long? These classic high rise skinny jeans from Levi's are on sale at Amazon for just $28.
Kut From The Kloth Donna Fab Ab High Waist Raw Hem Ankle Skinny Jeans
These Kut From The Kloth jeans are so comfy and fit like a glove, according to Nordstrom Rack shoppers. It has a good amount of stretch so you can move around in them comfortably. It's also on sale right now for $37.
Joe’s High Rise Straight Ankle Jeans
These classic straight ankle jeans from Joe's are such a great deal at just $50. You'll regret not snapping this up!
Levi's 724 High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
These "hypersoft" cropped straight leg jeans feature Levi's figure-flattering Sculpt denim. They're originally $70, but are on sale for just under $50.
Everlane The Japanese Denim Cheeky Jean
These cheeky jeans from Everlane were designed to give you the "perfect rear fit." It's a super-high rise, straight leg jeans that feature their Happy Pockets, which are higher and closer together to give a "bouncy, lifted look." Everlane shoppers say these are trendy, comfy and fit like a glove. At just $39, it's a must-buy for us!
Everlane The Curvy Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jean
Everlane's Curvy Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jean is a fan-fave with over 2,100 reviews, a majority of them positive. They're mid-rise and have a "classic skinny fit." There are seven washes to choose from and at $27, you're getting an amazing deal.
Abercrombie and Fitch High Rise Dad Jeans
Abercrombie's High Rise Dad Jeans have been given the label of "favorite jeans" and "best fit" by reviewers. It has a bit of stretch for your comfort, and you can get them for just $40 today.
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Low Rise 2000s Baggy Jeans
Take it back to the 2000s with Abercrombie's Curve Love Low Rise Baggy jeans. They're on-trend and feature a relaxed fit. These come in three washes and all are on sale for $40.
Abercrombie and Fitch Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
These ultra high rise vintage flare jeans from Abercrombie are a must-have for your spring wardrobe. Not only are they trendy, reviewers say they're flattering, comfortable and perfect for everyday use.
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Low Rise 90s Baggy Jeans
Abercombie and Fitch's Curve Love Low Rise ‘90s Jeans have an additional two inches in the hip and thigh area for a better fit. The Medium Ripped Wash is originally $100, but you can snag these for just $40.
J.Crew High-Rise '90s Classic Straight Jean in Honeydew Wash
J.Crew's '90s-inspired straight jeans were designed to give off an "I've had this pair forever, and they're still my favorite" vibe. According to J.Crew reviewers, these jeans are just as flattering as the brand says they are. Best part is, they're on sale right now for $45.
J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans in Rachelle Wash
These slouchy boyfriend jeans from J.Crew are just the thing you need for a casual spring or summer outing. It's originally $148, but it's on sale today for just $37. Talk about an amazing deal.
5 Other Spring Denim Deals Worth the Splurge
Paige Hoxton Skinny Jeans
Paige creates high-end jeans that fans love for being flattering, comfortable and very well-made. They'll typically usually cost you around $200, so $60 for a pair of skinny jeans is a classic wash is an amazing deal.
Good American Good Legs Ripped High Waist Ankle Skinny Cigarette Jeans
If you've been wanting to try Good American jeans, Nordstrom Rack has several options for over 50% off. One we like are these skinny ankle jeans for $63.
Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Cigarette - Rose Glitz
The cute rose glitz color of these cigarette jeans from Rag & Bone is perfect for the upcoming season.
Frame Le Drew Straight Leg Denim Jeans
These straight leg jeans from Frame are so cute and on-trend, everyone will be wondering where you got these. They're originally $258, you can snag these for $75.
Rag & Bone Cate Ankle Skinny Jeans
Anytime you can score a pair of Rag & Bone jeans for under $100, that's practically a steal. These chic ankle skinny jeans are originally $195, but they're on sale today for just $78. We'd get on this deal ASAP.
