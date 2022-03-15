Dove Cameron Shares What It’s Really Like Working With Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson

Watch : Dove Cameron LOVES Working With Pete Davidson & MGK

Dove Cameron is descending into a new era.

The "Boyfriend" singer exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that working on her new movie Good Mourning With a U with Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson and Megan Fox was "one of my most favorite projects ever."

"I became an actor because I wanted novel experiences and I was like, 'this is gonna be a novel experience,' Dove said. "I was like sobbing on the final day."

She described the film as a "classic throwback stoner comedy." According to Deadline, the film was co-written and -directed by MGK and singer Mod Sun. Good Mourning is the duo's second project together, following their 2021 film, Downfalls High, with Sydney Sweeney and Chase Hudson, also known as Lil Huddy.

"It's such a fun role because it's really like all of these boys and these different musicians," Dove said. "It's kind of like group of friends that know each other really well, and then like me along for the ride basically the whole film."