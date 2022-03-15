A Blood-Covered Pete Davidson Is Nearly Unrecognizable on Set of New Movie

Watch : Pete Davidson to Kanye West: "Grow the F--K Up"

Pete Davidson, is that you?

The Saturday Night Live star was photographed covered in fake blood while working on the set of his new horror film, The Home , in New Jersey on Tuesday, March 15.

According to Deadline, the thriller—helmed by The Purge director James DeMonaco—is about a man named Max (Pete) who works at a retirement home and discovers that the residents and caregivers are hiding secrets. As Max explores the building to try to learn more, the outlet continues, he starts to find ties to his past.

"We're excited to be backing DeMonaco's brilliant vision," producer Bill Block told Deadline in January. "James' The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete's versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats."

Pete previously starred in and co-wrote The King of Staten Island and has appeared in films like The Suicide Squad and the new Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.