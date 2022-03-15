A Blood-Covered Pete Davidson Is Nearly Unrecognizable on Set of New Movie

Pete Davidson, is that you?
The Saturday Night Live star was photographed covered in fake blood while working on the set of his new horror film, The Home, in New Jersey on Tuesday, March 15.
According to Deadline, the thriller—helmed by The Purge director James DeMonaco—is about a man named Max (Pete) who works at a retirement home and discovers that the residents and caregivers are hiding secrets. As Max explores the building to try to learn more, the outlet continues, he starts to find ties to his past.
"We're excited to be backing DeMonaco's brilliant vision," producer Bill Block told Deadline in January. "James' The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete's versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats."
Pete previously starred in and co-wrote The King of Staten Island and has appeared in films like The Suicide Squad and the new Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.
Lately, Pete has been involved in a different kind of drama, one involving Kanye West. Over the past few months, the 44-year-old Grammy winner has targeted the 28-year-old comedian, who's dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, in his social media posts and music (Kim has been declared legally single and recently made her relationship with Pete Instagram official). Kanye has also shared posts about Kim. In fact, Kim alleged in court documents that Kanye has been "putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress." Kanye objected to the accusation, calling it "hearsay."
Recently, Kanye and Pete made headlines over an apparent text exchange between them. In a since-deleted Instagram video, Kanye said Pete was "antagonizing me" and "bragging about being in bed with my wife" in the texts, later adding, "I'm like, 'Well who's watching my children if he's texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?'"
Pete's King of Staten Island co-writer Dave Sirus shared photos of what appeared to be a text exchange between Kanye and Pete in a since-deleted Instagram post, with a source close to the "Flashing Lights" star confirming to E! News that the texts are authentic.
"Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met," Pete appeared to write in part of the text. "What she does for these kids is amazing and you are so f--king lucky that she's your kids mom. I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f--k up."
When Kanye allegedly asked where Pete was, the SNL cast member appeared to reply, "In bed with your wife." Pete also allegedly asked if they could talk "privately one on one. Man to man."
"What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life," he allegedly added. "Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you."
A source familiar with the situation told E! News Pete "didn't mind when Kanye was coming after him but when it comes to Kim and the kids, he's not letting that happen anymore." As the insider put it, "He's no longer staying silent."