Jennifer Lopez, Cher and More Stunning Oscar Red Carpet Looks Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : See Oscars 2022 Hosts in HILARIOUS First Promo

The biggest night in Hollywood is right around the corner.

The 2020 Oscars will kick off March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year's A-List presenters include Sean "Diddy" Combs, Shawn Mendes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoë Kravitz, John Travolta, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Mila Kunis, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman and more.

Leading the pack of nominees is Jane Campion's Western The Power of the Dog which earned 12 nods, making it the first film directed by a woman to receive more than 10 nominations. Close behind is the sci-fi blockbuster Dune with 10, along with the British-Irish drama Belfast and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story tied with seven apiece. King Richard, starring Will Smith, scored six nominations.

But for fashion fans, it's all about the red carpet. Typically, the Oscars are the final awards show of the season—although this year the Grammys will be held the following week due to a reschedule over Covid-19 concerns—so stars always bring their fashion A-game.