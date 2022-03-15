The Cast For Hulu's Chippendales Series Immigrant Keeps Getting Better

Strap in, because the Chippendales are set to take us on a wild ride.
E! News has learned that Juliette Lewis has joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu limited series Immigrant, which, according to the streamer, will tell "the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon."
Lewis joins a stacked ensemble that includes Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Dan Stevens, Annaleigh Ashford and Andrew Rannells.
Per TVLine, Lewis will play "the straight-talking, no-nonsense Denise, who goes from Chippendales groupie to loyal right-hand consigliere to its choreographer, Nick De Noia (Bartlett)."
Lewis is in the midst of a career renaissance, fresh off the first season of Showtime's breakout hit Yellowjackets. She will return for the show's second season, which is aiming for a late 2022 release.
Immigrant dives deep into the real-life story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales. (As you can probably guess, it's not all chaps and strip teases.)
Most recently, Nanjiani was seen on the big screen in Eternals and soon stars in the Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. He had his breakout role on the HBO hit Silicon Valley, where he played Dinesh for six seasons.
As previously mentioned, Bartlett is playing Chippendales' choreographer. He is coming off his breakout role in HBO's The White Lotus, which earned him a Critics Choice Award.
Ashford, who is set to play the wife of Banerjee in Immigrant, recently starred in American Crime Story: Impeachment, where she played Paula Jones. And the impressive cast list doesn't stop there, as Rannells, who is best known for his successful three seasons on Showtime's Black Monday and Broadway's Hamilton, will play the hotshot investor of Chippendales New York and the love interest of Bartlett.
If that's not enough to get you excited for Immigrant, just know that the show is created by Robert Siegel, who recently created Hulu's Pam & Tommy.