The Cast For Hulu's Chippendales Series Immigrant Keeps Getting Better

Strap in, because the Chippendales are set to take us on a wild ride.

E! News has learned that Juliette Lewis has joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu limited series Immigrant, which, according to the streamer, will tell "the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon."

Lewis joins a stacked ensemble that includes Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Dan Stevens, Annaleigh Ashford and Andrew Rannells.

Per TVLine, Lewis will play "the straight-talking, no-nonsense Denise, who goes from Chippendales groupie to loyal right-hand consigliere to its choreographer, Nick De Noia (Bartlett)."

Lewis is in the midst of a career renaissance, fresh off the first season of Showtime's breakout hit Yellowjackets. She will return for the show's second season, which is aiming for a late 2022 release.

Immigrant dives deep into the real-life story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales. (As you can probably guess, it's not all chaps and strip teases.)