See the First Look at the Goosebumps Book Series' Newest Thrill Featuring Slappy

Prepare for an announcement guaranteed to leave you with goosebumps.

To help kick off the 30th anniversary of Goosebumps this summer, author R.L. Stine is releasing a brand-new book on Sept. 20. This time, however, he's turning the focus on Slappy's evil life.

E! News can exclusively reveal the cover of Slappy, Beware! And if you couldn't already guess, this work of fiction promises to bring more than a few thrills and chills to readers of all ages.

"My original title for this book was Slappy's Terrible Horrible Very Bad Day," Stine shared with E! News. "I think Slappy fans will get a kick out of it because, unlike most books in the series, it depicts the absolute WORST day in Slappy's evil life."

He added, "I like this book because it shows Slappy in a whole new light. He's in danger of never menacing anyone again!"

For more than 30 years, the Goosebumps series has been delighting fans. And while Stine originally started the series with just a couple of ideas, he quickly realized that readers love a good scare when it's fun and funny. In regards to Slappy, the living ventriloquist dummy is the main antagonist of the franchise who comes to life in more ways than one.