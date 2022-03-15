Justin Hartley Teases Major Changes On This Is Us

Watch : "This Is Us" Casts' Most Surprising Celebrity Fans

Big change is coming for the Big Three.

The final trilogy of This Is Us—which will follow a different sibling in each episode—begins March 15 on NBC. Starting with Kevin (Justin Hartley), followed by Kate (Chrissy Metz), and finishing with Randall (Sterling K. Brown), the episodes will highlight the decisions each sibling makes after Rebecca Pearson—who is battling early onset Alzheimer's—tells her children to take risks and that this disease shouldn't hold them back.

But ahead of what will no doubt be an emotional rollercoaster, Justin teased what big changes will be coming for the Big Three.

"Each character is making a decision that is going to change the course of their life from here," the actor told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. "You're going to see the impact that had on the three kids and what they choose to do because of that very powerful speech."

"[They're] very clear about what she wanted—until they go to do it," he continued. "And that's one of the things that happens in the episode: Kevin has this idea of what his mom wants, and he's on a mission, like, 'Okay, this is going to be my thing.'"