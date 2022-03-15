Chris Pratt and Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger's Daughter Is "Nesting" Before Baby's Arrival

Watch : Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are getting ready to expand into a family of five.

The pregnant best-selling author, 32, took to Instagram on March 15 to share how their 1-year-old Lyla Maria is getting ready for the baby's arrival.

"The latest toddler treats I find around the house," she captioned a cute image of two dolls, adding, "all her babies and stuffies are wearing diapers and bandaids. Mamas girl is nesting (fun fact: the doll on the left was bought when I was born and is doing well 32 years later.)"

Chris—who is also father to Jack, 9, whose mom is Chris' ex-wife Anna Faris—took to Katherine's comment section, jokingly writing, "If you find a turd in one of those diapers call Ghost Hunters immediately."

In December, a source told People that Katherine and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor—who tied the knot back in 2019—were expecting their second child together.

In July, Chris revealed during an interview on E! News' Daily Pop that he was down with having more children.