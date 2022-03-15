2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 14 Swimsuits to Help You Cool Down in Style

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Coachella and Stagecoach are around the corner!

Besides packing shorts, dresses and festival-ready accessories, you're gonna want to bring some swimsuits with you to help you cool down. Not only can you wear them poolside before you head over to the Polo Fields, but any seasoned Coachella attendee knows that swimsuits double as the perfect fit to wear to the festival itself.

If you're looking to pack as little as possible yet still be prepared for the desert heat, we rounded up some Instagram-worthy swimsuits from Frankies Bikinis, Amazon, Revolve and more below to give you some inspiration for your festival wardrobe!