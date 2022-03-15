Outlander's Sam Heughan Just Reignited the Hollywood Chris Debate

"You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is," Mark tweeted in October 2020. "I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life." Referring some the criticism from some users about his political beliefs, he added, "He is just not overtly political as a rule."

That very same day, Robert also penned an open letter of support on Instagram. "What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt," he captioned a photo of the two on set. "A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude."