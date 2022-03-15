Why Colton Underwood Is Saying "Hell No" to This Wedding Option

Unlike Clayton Echard, Colton Underwood has already given out his final rose.
Just don't expect to see his wedding to Jordan C. Brown on TV. As Colton revealed during Daily Pop on March 15, "There's no chance I'm gonna have producers in my ear while I'm getting married."
E! News' Justin Sylvester was surprised to hear the response after asking whether Colton would consider letting reality-TV cameras capture his special day, but there was no hesitation in the former NFL player's voice when he issued a resounding "hell no."
Added Colton, "There's no amount of money at this point in my career and my life that I would let any production people be involved in my wedding."
This isn't the first time Colton's shared his disdain for certain elements of reality television. On the March 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live, he urged ABC to improve the Bachelor franchise by "listening to its former leads and listening to its contestants" in addition to "providing help for them when they need it after the show because they really come in and change your life and then sort of throw you to the wolves."
Bachelor Nation is currently watching Clayton's journey to find love come to an end, but while millions may have tuned in to watch part one of the finale on March 14, Colton wasn't one of them.
Despite having been in Clayton's exact position in the past, Colton revealed on Daily Pop that he "didn't watch" the dramatic episode, which just so happened to feature a cameo from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. "Obviously I can't not see it on social media, so I have some idea of what went on," Colton said, "but I didn't watch, no."
Asked how he felt about Cassie's appearance on the show, Colton said he wasn't sure because he "didn't really see anything."
"I don't keep in touch with her," the former Bachelor, who came out as gay in 2021, said of his ex who he met on the ABC series. "I mean, there's parts of the show that [are] very fun to film, so I hope she had fun."
Colton's 2019 season of The Bachelor didn't end with an engagement, but Colton and Cassie did leave the show in a committed relationship before calling it quits in May 2020. After their split, Cassie accused Colton of "stalking" and "harassing" her that following summer, according to court documents previously obtained by E! News. She was granted a temporary restraining order in September.
Although Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary order in November of that same year, a source close to her told E! News that as of December 2021—when Colton was starting to promote his new Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton—she had yet to receive a private apology from him.
"Cassie and her family and those directly affected by the restraining order, those people have not received a private apology from Colton," the source said. "To not privately apologize for the pain he caused her and her family is disappointing."
Colton did issue a public apology on Good Morning America, though. "I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up," he said. "I made a lot of bad choices. I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart."
The former NFL player also issued a statement to E! News after Cassie dropped the restraining order, saying, "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith."
Both Cassie and Colton have since moved on with new significant others, and the latter announced that he was engaged to boyfriend Jordan in February of this year. In addition to staying busy with wedding planning, Colton said he's also "working in the mental health space pretty heavily just because I had my own crisis at the beginning of the pandemic."
He continued, "So I'm definitely figuring out how I can help and where I can help, especially in the entertainment industry."
Colton's also set to star on Beyond the Edge, a Survivor-style reality show that pits celebrities against each other in the dangerous jungles of Panama.
Hear more about the series in the above Daily Pop interview.
Beyond the Edge premieres Wednesday, March 16 on CBS.