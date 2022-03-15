Jonathan Bailey Reveals BTS Secrets of Filming Bridgerton Sex Scenes

Dear readers, this is the news we've been waiting for.
The long-awaited second season of Bridgerton—starring Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey and Sex Education's Simone Ashley, who's new this season—premieres March 25. Ahead of the debut, Bailey—who plays the oldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony—spilled the English breakfast tea on the steamy sex scenes that fans of the Regency Era drama know and love.
Bailey told The Sunday Times on March 13 that "the B word" as he calls it, is all about "sex, sex, sex." But this season, he is in for more than just sex as he finds his match in Kate Sharma (Ashley)—the main character of Julia Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in the fiction series Bridgerton is based on.
He explained that what makes the series stand out is that the scenes are from "the female gaze." He also added that intimacy coordinators are on stand-by, "so no one goes into a scene quaking, worrying about how it will go—if you are concerned you can talk to them."
The 33-year-old actor noted that each actor is given a consent form before each scene.
The actors must consent "to which bit of skin we are going to show in each scene and where we will be touched and how," adding that "it turns sex scenes into a choreographed dance."
This season, he "wanted to make sure Simone felt safe as a newcomer on set," adding that "for a man, it is less exposing."
And as far as the Bridgerton hype goes? Bailey is all for it.
"It is good to see a romance story getting the respect it deserves," he said. "People can relate because everyone gets the chance to fall in love at some point. Hopefully."
All that's left to do now is binge-watch season one before season two of Bridgerton premieres March 25 on Netflix.