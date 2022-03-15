Riverdale's Charles Melton Steps Out With Genera+ion's Chase Sui Wonders

Watch : Are Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Back Together?!

What's going on with Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders?

That's the question fans are asking after the two were spotted together in New York on Saturday, March 12. Melton, 31, and Wonders, 25, kept their looks cool and casual for their outing. The Genera+ion actress sported a black coat over a blue tracksuit and dark sneakers while the Riverdale actor wore a Sundae School fleece jacket, black hoodie, dark shorts, green beanie, sunglasses and white Nike tennis shoes.

"They kept close," an eyewitness told E! News, "and appeared to be comfortable with one another."

While neither star has commented on the romance rumors, this isn't the first time Melton and Wonders have raised eyebrows. The weekend before their sighting, Wonders was spotted wearing a very similar fleece zip-up and pair of sunnies at a celebration for Shiva Baby's Spirit Awards nominations in West Hollywood, California. And earlier this month, both stars posted pictures from France to Instagram.