Kate Spade Sale on Sale: Save Up to 62% On These 17 Styles

If you want to refresh your look, you don't have to go all out with a whole new wardrobe. All you need is a great bag or some accessories to make your outfits pop. And, that's why Kate Spade always comes through. If you want a classic wardrobe staple, there are so many options to choose from. If you want to go bold with a pop of color, there are some beautiful Kate Spade pieces.
No matter what your vibe is, Kate Spade is a great place to shop for bags, shoes, and accessories, especially right now. That's because there's an additional discount on the Kate Spade sale section. Just add your favorite items to your cart and use the promo code SAVE20 at checkout to save an extra 20% on sale items, which means you can get a major discount on your purchase.
There are so many beautiful pieces to choose from, so if you need a little guidance before shopping, check out these must-have pieces below.
Kate Spade Smile Tweed Small Crossbody
This metallic tweed bag is unique, eye-catching, and a guaranteed compliment getter.
Kate Spade Metallic Knot Hard Headband
If you don't have the time to style your bad hair day, just make it chic by throwing on this knot headband. You will instantly elevate your look with zero effort. This is definitely something you need to keep on hand. This also comes in pink.
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
If you're back in the office, you need a durable bag for your laptop and other commuting essentials. Plus, this one is actually cute. It comes in four other colors.
Kate Spade Smile Leopard Calf Hair Small Shoulder Bag
If you love animal print, this adorable leopard shoulder bag is the perfect addition to your collection.
Kate Spade Jemma Boots
Bring some sparkle to your ensemble with these glitter-adorned combat boots.
Kate Spade New York X Minnie Mouse iPhone 11 Pro Case
If Minnie Mouse is your girl, then you need this iPhone case. This is the perfect gift for the Disney fans in your life.
Kate Spade Ruby Sling Pumps
What's not to love about these slingbacks? The bold pink color is everything and that round, silver heel makes quite the statement.
Kate Spade Jemma Boots
These plaid combat boots are festive, yet classic. You need these in your life for sure.
Kate Spade Cabana Large Tote
Get ready for summer with this straw tote that fits all of your beach day essentials.
Kate Spade I Love NY X Kate Spade New York Liquid Glitter Airpods Pro Case
The standard Airpods case is just a little boring, right? Get a case that's just as fun as you are.
Kate Spade Carlyle Medium Shoulder Bag
If you feel like you spend too much when you shop, this piece is something to feel good about buying. You will wear it over and over again for years. It is just such a classic and it comes in two additional colors.
Kate Spade Carlyle Tweed Medium Shoulder Bag
This preppy tweed shoulder bag is available in orange and the blue version is just as adorable. You can channel your inner Gossip Girl with this bag.
Kate Spade Sam Gingham Wicker Medium Satchel
Even if you don't have spring weather, bring those spring vibes to your ensemble with this adorable wicker satchel bag.
Kate Spade Spencer Metallic Zip Jewelry Case
This is the perfect way to keep your jewelry neat and organized while you travel. It has 16 earring holes, 3 ring slots, and space for your bracelets and necklaces. It also comes in pink.
Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel
This is basically three bags in one: you can carry it by the top handle, wear it crossbody with the longer strap, or you can rock it as a shoulder bag. It comes in seven colors.
Kate Spade Lovitt Croc-Embossed Small Top-handle Bag
Is anyone else getting Elle Woods vibes from this pink top handle bag? It's the perfect mix of adorable and sophisticated.
Kate Spade Bloom Medium Backpack
This leather backpack has an all-over petal pattern and it comes in two additional colors.
