Kate Spade Sale on Sale: Save Up to 62% On These 17 Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to refresh your look, you don't have to go all out with a whole new wardrobe. All you need is a great bag or some accessories to make your outfits pop. And, that's why Kate Spade always comes through. If you want a classic wardrobe staple, there are so many options to choose from. If you want to go bold with a pop of color, there are some beautiful Kate Spade pieces.

No matter what your vibe is, Kate Spade is a great place to shop for bags, shoes, and accessories, especially right now. That's because there's an additional discount on the Kate Spade sale section. Just add your favorite items to your cart and use the promo code SAVE20 at checkout to save an extra 20% on sale items, which means you can get a major discount on your purchase.

There are so many beautiful pieces to choose from, so if you need a little guidance before shopping, check out these must-have pieces below.