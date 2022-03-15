Succession's Brian Cox Recreates Euphoria Bathroom Scene and We've Never Ever Been Happier

Watch : Sydney Sweeney's X-Rated MISTAKE While Watching "Euphoria"

This is one crossover we never knew we needed.

For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmy Live, Succession's Brian Cox got dolled up in his best checkered shirt and blue jeans to recreate the now iconic Euphoria scene where Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, has a breakdown in the school bathroom. And though the 75-year-old actor's best work is in HBO's other hit show Succession, this monologue comes in at a close second.

"F--k it," Cox declares, hands on his hip. "I'm in love with Nate Jacobs and he's in love with me and don't you f--king give me that look!"

The actor put his own twist on the speech by bringing his voice to a near whisper as he declared, "You can all judge me if you want but I don't care. I have never, ever been happier!"

And then, oddly enough, he bit it into an apple with an intensity that we've never quite seen.