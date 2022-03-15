Sandra Bullock Recalls Coming "Face to Face" With Channing Tatum's Manhood While Filming New Movie

Watch : E! Looks Back at Sandra Bullock in 1990!

Sandra Bullock had an eyeful of Channing Tatum.



During a March 14 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Bird Box actress, 57, revealed that she came up close and personal with Channing's nude body while filming scenes for their new movie, The Lost City.



After revealing that the Coach Carter actor, 41, was "stupid naked" in this film, Sandra told host Stephen Colbert that the scene where she helped Channing remove leeches from his naked body was not computer-generated imagery and she was "fully there."



"Full-on, face-to-face, with the landscape," Sandra added. "I had to spend some time down there. Just making sure uh, no leeches. I had a lot to say to it."

The talk show host then asked Sandra if her on-screen reaction was because her co-star was well endowed.

"Let's just say that I honestly didn't notice," she replied. "When you are down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done. I looked at his left thigh. I had to look down where it might be, but I focused more on the left inner thigh."