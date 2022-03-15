The E! Cover

Sandra Bullock Recalls Coming "Face to Face" With Channing Tatum's Manhood While Filming New Movie

During an appearance on The Late Show, Sandra Bullock revealed that she came pretty close to “stupid naked” Channing Tatum’s manhood while filming The Lost City.

Sandra Bullock had an eyeful of Channing Tatum.
 
During a March 14 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Bird Box actress, 57, revealed that she came up close and personal with Channing's nude body while filming scenes for their new movie, The Lost City.
 
After revealing that the Coach Carter actor, 41, was "stupid naked" in this film, Sandra told host Stephen Colbert that the scene where she helped Channing remove leeches from his naked body was not computer-generated imagery and she was "fully there."
 
"Full-on, face-to-face, with the landscape," Sandra added. "I had to spend some time down there. Just making sure uh, no leeches. I had a lot to say to it."

The talk show host then asked Sandra if her on-screen reaction was because her co-star was well endowed. 

"Let's just say that I honestly didn't notice," she replied. "When you are down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done. I looked at his left thigh. I had to look down where it might be, but I focused more on the left inner thigh."

Though Sandra is currently promoting her new film, she recently told Entertainment Tonight that she is planning to take a step back from acting to spend more time with her two children: Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

"I take my job very seriously when I'm at work," the Ocean's Eight actress told the outlet on March 14. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while."

